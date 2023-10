Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#5 Haney Boys - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

Haney Boys has found one too good on each of his three start this year and makes plenty of appeal to finally get off the mark for the season. Minxzhippsdontleye gets class relief and can outrun his odds if returning to the form of his success in the summer. Mizzen Man also requires respect.

#7 Take A Chance - Fort Erie, R4 (19:24)

Take A Chance can follow up from last time for a barn with a strong record at this track. Paperback Hero gets class relief and appeals most of the rest. Wenjack won here in the mud last month and also commands respect.

#1 Perfection Saver - Fort Erie, R7 (20:48)

Perfection Saver must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating. Beyond Talented posted a good time last time out and can emerge second best. Ein Wahrer Soldat also commands consideration if over his last effort.