#3 Twice Fooled - Turf Paradise, R2 (19:55)

Twice Fooled ran on late to finish second by a neck on debut and looks the one to aim at. Street Humor is less up against it on this occasion and should also give a good account returned to dirt. Royal Joker finished fourth behind the selection on his sole start and is another who demands consideration.

#8 Mandona - Turf Paradise, R4 (20:53)

Mandona looks to have a good chance on these terms and makes plenty of appeal if transferring her form to the turf. Cocorita has pieces of form that make her of interest on barn debut and can chase the selection home. Lotsa Lace gets class relief and shouldn't be discarded either on turf debut.

#5 Hughie's Holiday - Turf Paradise, R7 (22:20)

Hughie's Holiday failed to back up her debut success but can quickly get back on track in this contest. Youonlylivetwice is from a barn in good form right now and can come out best of the remainder. Truly A Mess gets class relief and also requires a second look.