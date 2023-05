#4 In Traffic - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

In Traffic is taking a massive drop in class and looks the one to aim at. Her trainer has a good record at this track and this race may not take much winning. Holiday Jazz can chase the selection home.

#5 Misswish - Will Rogers Downs, R1 (19:00)

Misswish has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to get on board with. She stretches out back to one mile and can pick off the leaders late on. Vicenza Gold seemingly has less on her plate here than in her last race and can fill the runner-up spot.

#3 Boxed In And Bored - Finger Lakes, R4 (19:42)

Boxed In And Bored represents a barn in good form and can finally get off the mark. She's run respectably in some better races and could prove tough to crack. Sunshine Girl gets class relief and is also likely to be thereabouts. Frankie C also requires a closer look.