#6 Warriors Revenge - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

Warriors Revenge is on a roll at present and can strike for a barn in form. He's won all three starts this season and it's hard to see past him at present. Harrison Knows is turned out quickly after a close fourth last time and is taken for the forecast.

#1 Mo Crazy Blues - Finger Lakes, R4 (19:31)

Mo Crazy Blues holds most appeal in this claiming contest. The four-year-old ran a good race when third last time and can strike again here. The veteran Quintarelli gets class relief and is taken for the forecast on barn debut.

#2 Despeight All Odds - Mountaineer Park, R4 (01:15)

Despeight All Odds must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one to beat. This filly has fewer miles on the clock than most of her rivals and a positive record at this track, including an emphatic win just a month ago. Pleasant Buffy should give a good account if fully tuned up on seasonal reappearance, whilst Leading Indicator also commands scrutiny.