#1 Moro Appeal - Zia Park, R1 (19:00)

Moro Appeal will be tough to beat on the back of his two efforts here last month. He sticks to this distance after his success last time and has a leading track jockey in the saddle. Mr. Silver Express can't be discounted at a big price, whilst Besitos Criminales is another that comes into contention.

#2 Brotherly Love - Turf Paradise, R9 (23:00)

Brotherly Love comes into this on the back of a couple of good efforts and can go one better getting class relief. Pick A Lane Frank also drops into this company and can chase the selection home if taking to turf. Truth To Power is another that comes into the reckoning.

#3 Crisper - Penn National, R3 (23:54)

Crisper has taken his form up a notch since being switched to the turf and can take advantage of the class relief he gets here back on the dirt. Zillion has been running well of late but may have to settle for a minor role once more. Fole's Notion should also be considered.