#2 Addison - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

Addison has a decent chance on these terms and gets the nod. She's recently moved barns and her best form stands out in this company. Im Gonna Win can emerge best of the rest, whilst Stay Home Mama is another who demands consideration.

#6 Wickosity - Finger Lakes, R8 (21:19)

Wickosity must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one to aim at. He hails from a strong barn and was second in a similar contest over C&D last time. Trisaetum was a neck behind the selection that time and is likely to be thereabouts again. Navy King shouldn't be ruled out either.

#3 Princess Grace - Parx, R10 (22:10)

This doesn't look the deepest Group 3 and Princess Grace looks the clear pick at the weights. She has a recent run under her belt which should have put her spot on as she aims to win this for the second year running. Runaway Rumour is from a barn that does well with its runners and should go close, whilst Classic Lady makes up the three.