Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#5 She's A Lino - Parx Racing, R1 (17:05)

She's A Lino is weighted to go well and looks to have the best claims to go one better than on barn debut last time. Paradigm Shift appeals as best of the remainder, while Aunt Berra commands a closer look as well.

#4 Burano - Parx Racing, R4 (18:26)

Burano is lightly raced this year and looks the one to aim at in this contest getting class relief. Luna T has had a good season overall and appeals most of the remainder. A back on song Sirenetta would also demand respect.

#1 Espionage - Zia Park, R4 (20:29)

Espionage has an excellent chance at the weights and looks sure to take all the beating back down in class. Hoya Paranoya won well two back and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home if over what ailed him last time. Ernie Banker also can't be discounted for minor money.