#3 Gia's Fuego - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

Gia's Fuego comes here in a very good vein of form and has leading claims. The five-year-old had a few of these behind when runner-up here last time. Baci gets class relief and can get back on track. B B's Rocket can go well if ready after a break.

#2 Girl Trouble - Parx Racing, R9 (21:20)

Girl Trouble has an excellent chance at the weights and should give it a good go. She found stakes company too hot last time but can get back on track here for a trainer in form. Marion Grace has won her last two starts by a good margin and is a contender as well. Avatal Hero also commands consideration.