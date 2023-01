Popthechampagne Ro (Parx Racing R2, 17:22 GMT) won on the synthetic surface at Woodbine in October for Kevin Attard and after a further run, has changed barns and looks sure to give a good account on dirt debut. Vegas Wild Cat is less up against it on this occasion and can get back on track, while Howmuchareyouworth can't be ruled out of it either.

Enforcer (Parx Racing R6, 19:10 GMT) gets class relief and gets the nod in a race that isn't the deepest. He easily won a maiden claimer here in November before finishing in the places on next two starts. Bob In Our Midst also has some good pieces of form and can't be discounted at a price.

Sharp Attitude (Turf Paradise R5, 20:56 GMT) can get off the mark at the second time of asking for a barn with an excellent strike-rate round here. She made her debut last month when a close second in a stakes contest and this drop into maiden class looks hers for the taking. Ms Flashy Harbor has shown promise and makes appeal for the runner-up spot on barn debut.