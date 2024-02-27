Timeform US SmartPlays: Tueday 27 February

Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Ninja Prize gets class relief and looks the clear pick at the weights to resume winning ways in this claimer. Tap In Formation shouldn't be ruled out of things either.

Thirsty Pappy scored by a wide margin last time and looks the one to side with in his hat-trick bid. Power Agenda has a good record at this venue and is our second choice. Professor Kool is a reliable sort at this level and is also entitled to consideration.

Tenth Street Don ships from California and should be up to winning a race of this type at this venue. Royal Halo appeals as best of the rest with the recent run under his belt, while J C's A Legend also requires a second look.