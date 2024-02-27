Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tueday 27 February

Horse racing in the US
Timeform pick out the best three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx and Turf Paradise on Tuesday.

  • Three best bets in the US from Timeform

    • Parx Racing - R3 (17:59) - Back #4 Ninja Prize

    Ninja Prize gets class relief and looks the clear pick at the weights to resume winning ways in this claimer. Tap In Formation shouldn't be ruled out of things either.

    Parx Racing - R6 (19:20) - Back #6 Thirsty Pappy

    Thirsty Pappy scored by a wide margin last time and looks the one to side with in his hat-trick bid. Power Agenda has a good record at this venue and is our second choice. Professor Kool is a reliable sort at this level and is also entitled to consideration.

    Turf Paradise - R8 (23:17) - Back #4 Tenth Street Don

    Tenth Street Don ships from California and should be up to winning a race of this type at this venue. Royal Halo appeals as best of the rest with the recent run under his belt, while J C's A Legend also requires a second look.

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Skelton runner to shine down in grade at Doncaster

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Fin to enjoy left-handed test at Catterick

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Can the Tiger roar for a Southwell Tuesday double at 49/1?

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: Aintree is next for Kalif du Berlais

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Ladybank weighted to go well at Naas

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of fresh tips at Kempton and Newcastle

More USA Racing Tips