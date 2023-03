#6 Honesto - Gulfstream Park, R2 (18:09)

Honesto has been proving consistent of late and must have a decent chance on these terms. He made a fine return when a neck second here last month. Cape Cod came third in that race and can chase the selection home. Outperform gets class relief and is another to consider.

#2 Lasmuigh - Santa Anita, R1 (20:30)

Lasmuigh has had some near misses but this looks like a good opportunity to finally get off the mark. Seismic Spirit represents a barn with a good record in similar races and should go close too. The Slap has some rock solid form and can make his presence felt.

#5 Dutch Bus - Santa Anita, R4 (22:00)

Dutch Bus gets class relief and can add to his sole success. His barn does well in this type of race and he has shown enough recently to land this. American Cat is the pick of the remainder and can chase the selection home. Giant's Brite Eye can chase the first two home.