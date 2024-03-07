Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 7 March

Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Laser Sharp has found only one too good on both starts and seems the one they have to beat. Aleah Aleah has a good recent workout on record and is the pick of the remainder. Romantic Charmer can see out the three.

Petulante has an upward profile and can take advantage of the class relief in this spot. Swiftsure clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Winit has form in the book to make him of interest.

Karaya has won two of her three starts and is taken to add another success in this allowance contest. Demar's Legacy comes from the same barn and can chase the selection home, while Madness is another who is entitled to a closer look.