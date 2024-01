Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#2 Full Disclosure - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:09)

Full Disclosure enters calculations on strike rate here alone and should make a bold show to go one better than last time. Mamba On Three has a jockey up with a great record here and is likely to be thereabouts as well getting class relief. Uncle B has work to do to reverse form with the selection but is also a contender for minor money.

#7 She's Awesome - Aqueduct, R6 (20:18)

She's Awesome is in good heart at present and appeals to make the breakthrough for this barn at the third time of asking. Magniloquent is a player on her dirt run two back, while Divine Cross has won two of her last three starts and can't be ruled out.

#5 Sounds Like Power - Fair Grounds, R8 (22:15)

Sounds Like Power wasn't beaten far in a stakes last time and will be hard to beat on these terms. Summertime Peppers clocked a good time to earn his diploma on latest start and can give the selection most to think about. Over Paid has been off since the summer but commands a closer look as well.