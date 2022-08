B B Bad (Delaware Park R4, 19:00 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one they have to beat. A winner of a similar contest at Parx in May, a repeat of that effort makes him the one to aim at. Union Fleet is in decent nick at present and can emerge best of the remainder, whilst Shady Munni can't be left out of calculations either.

Glossamer (Delaware Park R5, 19:30 BST) tops the shortlist by some way and is the clear one to beat. Beaten just a neck here in a starter allowance contest last week, this race represents a significant drop in class. Bon Fire Diva beat the selection last time but doesn't have the advantage at the weights this time.

Afandi (Delaware Park R7, 20:30 BST) has a good strike-rate and looks a solid pick in this. Unplaced in a better race at Woodbine last month, this looks an easier spot for her to resume winning ways. Willow Moon has some good turf efforts against her name and can go well at a price. Bath And Tennis can follow the first two home.