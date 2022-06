#5 Greyzer - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

Greyzer has a decent chance on these terms and should make a bold show. He took a step back in the right direction when third last time and takes a slight drop in class here. Master of War is taken for the forecast on the pick of his efforts.

#3 American Dollar - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:25)

American Dollar must have a good chance on these terms and seems sure to be on the premises. The selection has finished second on each of his three visits here and those seem to be the efforts to concentrate on in this. Manuka Bobby is our next pick, whilst David's Cupid can see out the 1-2-3.

#2 Crypto Cash - Belmont Park, R4 (21:40)

Crypto Cash looks the clear pick at the weights and can land this claimer now back in the care of Rob Atras. His consistency has seen him claimed on several occasions this year, including after winning for this barn back in March. Lost In Rome will get plenty of help from the saddle here and looks the likeliest to finish second.