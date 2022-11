#6 Fashionably Fab - Woodbine, R3 (21:48)

Fashionably Fab took a big step forward from debut when running out a very easy winner of a maiden optional claimer here last month and will be hard to beat on these terms. Souper Sinclair looks the one for the runner-up spot.

#2 Beverly Park - Charles Town, R5 (00:53)

Beverly Park very much knows where the winning post is and jumps off the page as the obvious winner. He's only been beaten once from five starts at this track and can enhance his excellent strike-rate here. Tringale is chasing the hat-trick but may have to settle for second best.

#3 Jackie A - Charles Town, R6 (01:21)

Jackie A looks the clear pick at the weights and sets a very tall standard. He won a claimer at Pimlico in September and can follow up despite the rise in class. Shameless Risk is from a barn going great guns at present and is taken for the forecast.