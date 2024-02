Three best bets in the US from Timeform

I'm Buzzy is on a roll having completed the hat-trick last time and can add another success in this spot. Icy Reply should find the return to this distance a good move and can outrun her odds. It Takes Heart hasn't been seen since last summer but deserves some consideration, too.

Red D G P gets class relief and should be hard to beat on these terms. Gun Maestro makes appeal starting out for a powerful barn and is our second pick, while South Street also needs a second look after a fine run last time.

Ice The Kicker makes most appeal in this claimer and can go one better than last time. Papa Do Papa Do is in decent nick at present and can chase the selection home, while Pirate Radio is also an interesting runner in this spot.