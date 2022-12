Attorney Louis (Turf Paradise R6, 21:52 GMT) is weighted to go well and seems the one they have to beat. He's had plenty of attempts to shed the maiden tag, but this is a weak race. You're My Boy Kat is of interest on barn debut and should go close too. Another Wine is another who requires a closer look on debut.

Hughie's Holiday (Turf Paradise R7, 22:22 GMT) will be hard to beat on these terms and can take her record to two from three. Square Footage is from a barn going great guns and is also likely to be on the premises. Paynt The Kitty commands a closer look getting class relief.

Mischievous Diane (Delta Downs R6, 01:15 GMT) is of major interest on barn debut and sets a good standard. She gets notable class relief and should be hard to beat. Flashy Meg has paid her way at this venue before and may give the selection most to think about. Shelley's Money can't be discounted after a wide-margin success last time.