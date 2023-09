Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#8 Rebel Red - Belmont At The Big A, R3 (19:09)

Rebel Red is bred to be the part and showed plenty of ability when previously trained in Europe, he looks the way to go on first start for new barn. Quality Chic clocked a good time on latest start and is likely also to go close if taking his chance. Right To Win has hit the board on each start and can't be ignored for powerful barn.

#7 Kick Out The Jams - Belterra Park, R8 (20:45)

Kick Out The Jams represents a trainer with a strong strike-rate round here and looks to have a straightforward task. Mizzen Ash is a player if back to the form of her two previous wins this season. April's Gem gets class relief and can make a quick return to form.

#6 The Illusionist - Charles Town, R6 (02:21)

The Illusionist has a very good record when today's jockey is on board and looks the one to beat back in a claimer. Primetime Jet has form to reverse with a few of these on most recent runs but is a danger if back to his best. Doc Elm made a successful start for this barn last time and has to be taken seriously.