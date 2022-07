#3 Great Idea - Laurel Park, R2 (18:13)

Great Idea is expected to go well and is the selection. He has found one too good on his previous two outings but can make amends here Tate is the next pick, whilst Aliferous is another who demands a closer look at bigger odds.

#1 Met In Miami - Laurel Park, R4 (19:12)

Met In Miami has an excellent chance at the weights and is the selection. Graham Motion's charge gets marked class relief here and this looks a good spot. Evangeline Allons is of interest on barn debut and is taken for the forecast.

#3 Ms. Malevolence - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

Ms. Malevolence must have a good chance on these terms and looks the one to beat. She has a good record in the class and looks a solid option to resume winning ways. Congress Hall has less on her plate here than in her last race and is likely to be in the mix as well. Cardi G commands respect as well.