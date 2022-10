#2 Never Change - Keeneland, R1 (18:00)

Never Change must have a good chance on these terms and represents a barn in form. The son of Uncle Mo gets class relief and stands above a number of these rivals on the figures. Fort Defiance also gets significant class relief and should also go close. Coastal Chaos merits a second look as well.

#5 Senson - Laurel Park, R6 (19:54)

Senson is in decent nick at present and sets a good standard. A winner at Pimlico and Laurel on her last two starts, she should be hard to beat in her hat-trick bid. Joe Mike Jim is less up against it on this occasion and is likely to be in the mix as well. Salamina can complete the 1-2-3.

#5 Handcarved - Woddbine, R5 (23:55)

Handcarved comes here in a very good vein of form and sets a good standard. This lightly-raced sort has made a positive start to his career and can add a third success here. Call My Banker has won twice around here and can run well at a price, whilst Blue Max can make the first three as well.