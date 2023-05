#5 Uncle Ernie - Pimlico, R5 (19:37)

Uncle Ernie drops from stakes company into an allowance and can go one better than when finishing second the last twice. Witty is of more interest than last time now trip is more in favour and looks the likeliest to finish second, whilst Indian Lake had daylight back to the rest last time and is entitled to be in the mix.

#2 Bertrada - Hawthorne, R2 (20:57)

Bertrada is coming off the back of two fine efforts recently and must have a good chance on these terms. Sweet Fraulein went wire-to-wire on barn debut last time, finishing clear of the rest and is taken for the forecast.

#5 Gust of Wind - Hawthorne, R6 (22:45)

Gust of Wind has pieces of form that entitle him to be thereabouts, particularly if breaking on terms. Rocket Man Attack has less on plate here than in last race and is our second pick. Fabricator also requires scrutiny.