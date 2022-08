#7 Tops The Chart - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

Tops The Chart will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. He's quickly returned to his former barn having finished second by a neck at Parx last time on his sole start for Paul Conrad. Bumperdoo comes here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest stepping out from claimers. Soros demands respect as well.

#8 Rocky Sky - Saratoga, R6 (20:55)

Rocky Sky has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. The daughter of Rock of Gibraltar stretches out in distance here and could be hard to stop on her previous efforts. Light Stars is the stable's number one on jockey bookings and cannot be discounted on her second US start, whilst Champagne Ivy also commands a second look.

#6 Crystal Crescent - Woodbine, R4 (23:22)

Crystal Crescent clocked a good time on her latest start and looks the one to beat. She gets significant class relief dropping to maiden claimers here and can take advantage. T'pring can come out best of the remainder, whilst Flashy Get Even can see out the 1-2-3.