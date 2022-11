#6 Tate - Laurel Park, R5 (18:36)

Tate has only won once on dirt and he returns to that surface here. This looks a realistic level and he can add to that success here. Cash Kid has good speed figures of late and can chase him home. Mystified has switched barns but can give a good account.

#5 Diva Ready - Laurel Park, R6 (19:07)

Diva Ready makes dirt debut and is an interesting prospect at this level on the surface. She has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this stable and looks to have decent prospects. Villareggia gets class relief and is our next pick. Dotada also needs a closer look.

#1 Lucky Blonde - Charles Town, R3 (00:57)

Lucky Blonde sets the standard on the speed figures and can take advantage from the inside gate. Amelia's Dream comes here in a very good vein of form and is the pick of the remainder, though has the widest draw to overcome. No Denying Denis stepped up on debut form last time and can do so again.