Best bets in the US from Timeform

Shea D World won on debut and wasn't disgraced when third in stakes company at Monmouth last time. He's taken to quickly resume winning ways. Mantaketheblesings was further down the pack then and can chase the selection home. Debut winner Insouciant can see out the 1-2-3.

Cloud Music will be hard to beat on these terms and appeals as the one to concentrate on. Captain Quint comes with a trainer/jockey combination that takes the eye and appeals as best of the remainder. Collection Day may find this easier than of late and gets the benefit of a 7-lb claimer in the saddle.

Carroll Girl is in great form and has moved to a barn that do very well with their starters first off a claim. She's hard to ignore in pursuit of the hat-trick. Chorus Girl may find this a little easier than last time and looks second best.