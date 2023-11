Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Let's Go Mark stretches out from sprints for the first time and can follow up his success here last time. Smoothdini has shown promise in two starts and can fill the runner-up spot. Mena thumped the opposition in a maiden claimer at Keeneland last time and can fill the third spot on barn debut.

Food Foodie has run well at this level the last twice and can quickly resume winning ways in this spot. Coco Shell looks well off at the weights and appeals as best of the remainder at a bigger price. Kbcya Later has done most of his racing on turf of late but also commands respect returning to dirt.

Vivid Dreams has joined a trainer that works wonders with new arrivals and clearly has a very good chance to earn her diploma on what she's already achieved. Flowerdew is from a barn that do well with its runners and can fill the runner-up spot. Midnight Wonder showed more second time up and can see out the three.