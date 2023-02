#2 Kaeko - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:40)

Kaeko was second last time but had daylight back to the rest and looks to have decent claims getting class relief. Machtenhaironfire dominated a similar contest last time and is likely to be in the mix as well. Little Belita can't be left out of calculations either.

#8 Clay Soldier - Gulfstream Park, R6 (19:39)

Clay Soldier has shown plenty of promise on all four starts and can land a third success in this allowance race. Oh Darlin is from a barn that does well with its runners and can chase the selection home. Hoax is another not dismissed lightly for powerful connections.

#9 Persistent Danger - Penn National, R3 (23:58)

Persistent Danger has a wide draw to overcome but gets class relief and overall sets a good standard against these. Nicholas James is of interest on barn debut and is up there on the shortlist too. On The Rim also demands a second look.