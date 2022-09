Talks In Her Sleep (Delaware Park R4, 19:00 BST) must have a good chance on these terms and is the tentative selection. She dead-heated for second with the reopposing High Dollar Date in a similar contest last time but can get the upper hand on that rival this time. Challenge Princess can round out the 1-2-3.

Rocky Sky (Belmont At The Big A R3, 20:09 BST) will be hard to beat on these terms and looks well up to winning this. She has run in some good races and can claim this allowance contest for a top jockey/trainer combination. Wicked Groove won an allowance contest at Saratoga last time and appeals as best of the remainder. Community Adjusted also commands a closer look.

Mosienko (Belmont At The Big A R8, 22:45 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and shouldn't really be troubled. The selection won two allowance optional claimers at Saratoga in the last month and can land the hat-trick. Chasing Cara should be in the mix if returning to her form from earlier in the season and appeals most of the rest.