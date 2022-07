#4 Dakota Gold - Saratoga, R9 (22:39)

Dakota Gold is taken to win this turf stakes contest. A winner of his first two starts, including a maiden on debut here which had been switched to the turf, he dug deep to make a winning return at Belmont last month. Practice Squad has been running consistently and should be thereabouts, whilst Coinage also requires a second look.

#2 Postitive Force - Penn National, R1 (23:00)

Positive Force looks to have the best claims. Beaten a nose over C&D at the end of last month, this drop in class looks an easier spot. Hush Y'all comes here in a very good vein of form and appeals as best of the rest.

Kahaal - Evangeline Downs, R3 (00:24)

Kahaal has an excellent chance at the weights and is the tentative selection. He ran away with a maiden special weight on his fifth outing last time and can double up here. Macho Ronnie was a wide-margin winner of a maiden claimer on the dirt last time and is the pick of the remainder if transferring that to turf.