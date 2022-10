#5 Ocean's Reserve - Belmont at the Big A, R1 (17:35)

Ocean's Reserve has a decent chance on these terms and should make a bold show. He's had some near misses already, but this looks a good opportunity to get off the mark. Refuah has chased the selection back in third on his last two starts and appeals as best of the remainder.

#2 Evey's Candy - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

Evey's Candy will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the safest choice. The son of Candy Ride has won his last two starts and can capitalise on this class relief here. Rol Again Dancer is one to be interested in with a leading jockey booked and should give a good account, whilst Cold Feet merits respect after a thumping debut success.

#5 Spikezone - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

Spikezone has an excellent chance at the weights. He doubled his career tally with an eight-and-a-quarter-length success in an allowance optional claimer at Parx last time and can go in again. Little Vic is facing an easier assignment than last time and is taken for the forecast.