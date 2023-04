Lady With A Cause (Keeneland R1, 18:00 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and looks the one to side with. She was beaten just a nose in a similar contest on a sloppy track last time. Dialherup clocked a good time on latest start and is the pick of the remainder getting class relief.

Greatest Love (Aqueduct R1, 18:20 BST) has to be considered on first start for her new trainer. She comes here chasing the hat-trick and this looks a good spot. Scott Alaia is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and can give a good account despite a lengthy absence. Icy Reply makes up the three.

Danville (Hawthorne R4, 21:51 BST) is from a barn with an excellent record here and this looks a good opportunity to add to that with a shipper from Florida. Perfect Wager comes here in a very good vein of form and should also go close. Nepal Up is another who requires a closer look for a new barn.