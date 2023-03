#4 Love Mami Love - Gulfstream Park, R1 (17:10)

Love Mami Love was just denied last time and, partnered by a rider with a very good record here, can make amends. Mystic Sunrise is weighted to go well on these terms and is our second pick. Light And Path also requires scrutiny after a couple of good efforts.

#7 Love And Money - Gulfstream Park, R7 (20:09)

Love And Money has an excellent record at this trip and can go one better after a nose defeat last time. Lionessofbrittany has racked up a string of runner-up efforts and should be on the premises once more. Have A Good Day has an absence to overcome but has the form in the book to make her a player.

#3 Mr. Ripple - Gulfstream Park, R8 (20:38)

Mr. Ripple made an impressive winning debut but couldn't double up when raised in class last time. He's well worth another chance at this level for top connections. Classic Catch can fill the places again, while Devil's Cay could run a good race at a big price.