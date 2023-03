#9 Meetmeatthebeach - Gulfstream Park, R5 (18:38)

Meetmeatthebeach was unlucky in going down by a neck on debut and can make amends second time up. Mighty Gin Gin has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is likely to go close too. Forever Uncaptured should also be in the fight for minor money.

#3 Economic Power - Penn National, R5 (23:57)

Economic Power is a consistent sort on the figures and this look a good spot to add to his career tally. Vouch is less up against it on this occasion and is next on our list, though needs some luck from a wide gate. Grand Wiser also commands a second look.