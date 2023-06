#6 Vodkatini - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

Vodkatini looks the clear pick at the weights and gets the nod. This is an easier assignment then she's had of late and is taken to regain the winning thread. Princess Chessie won her first two starts at this venue and appeals as best of the rest.

#5 Silent Poet - Woodbine, R3 (22:51)

Silent Poet has found only one too good on both starts this year and can finally right that here. The wide draw in this small field could well play to his advantage. Bushido is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#2 Runningwscissors - Belmont Park, R7 (23:15)

Runningwscissors can complete the hat-trick for a barn in top form. He had daylight back to the second last time and will take all the beating. Big Package has joined an expert yard with similar types and can outrun his odds. The lightly-raced Outlaw Kid is another worth looking at.