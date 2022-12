#7 Mean American - Delta Downs, R2 (23:23)

This is a low-grade claimer for horses who've never won two races, and for all Mean American may have plenty of miles on the clock her consistency is hard to knock and she is taken to land this. Just A Win represents a stable that do well in this type of event and can fill the runner-up slot.

#5 Cousin Winnie - Charles Town, R2 (00:30)

Cousin Winnie has finished third in all five starts since winning over course and distance in August, but she put in a good piece of work the other day and looks to have good prospects in this. Whale of A Time has a decent chance on these terms and can emerge second best back at this distance. Ellies Lil Castle also requires consideration.