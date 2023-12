Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#3 Chloe's Toy - Gulfstream Park, R4 (18:36)

Chloe's Toy gets class relief and looks the clear pick at the weights in this claiming contest. Robyn And Eli is also taking a massive drop in class and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Love Rhapsody may find this assignment easier than of late and is another to take into account.

#4 Storm Brave - Gulfstream Park, R6 (19:34)

Storm Brave has hit a rich vein of form and should be up to winning this. Exult is less up against it on this occasion and can finish best of the rest. Hello Jack has rejoined his former barn and can follow the first two home.

#8 Mendeljohn - Woodbine, R3 (22:38)

Mendeljohn has the widest gate to overcome but could well make his presence felt against this opposition. Midnight Moonshine should find the return to this distance a good move and is our next pick. Fancy Phyllis is lightly raced and should find this easier than on her previous two outings.