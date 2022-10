#1 Drum And Drummer - Delaware Park, R2 (18:00)

Drum And Drummer looks to have decent claims. It's a lowly claimer and a rare start on dirt for the selection but he's been second the last twice he's run on the surface. Loved Again is facing an easier assignment than last time and could well come out best of the remainder. Mo Wine Please also commands a second look.

#7 General J R - Laurel Park, R4 (19:22)

General J R is taken to get off the mark at the eighth attempt. Placed on three occasions, he gets class relief here. Master of None represents a yard with a good record in similar races and shaped with some promise on debut in a better race.

#4 Fleetridge - Keeneland, R10 (22:48)

Fleetridge is the clear pick at the weights and looks to have been found a good opportunity. He's holding his form well this season, winning three times and finishing second in a Grade 3. Beverly Park is attempting the hat-trick and looks sure to put up a good fight.