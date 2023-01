Arizona Sun (Turf Paradise R3, 19:28 GMT) won a stakes race over course and distance last time and looks to have the best claims. Her yard have a great strike-rate round here and she'll be hard to beat attempting to follow up. Dance Shoes gets on really well with the rider booked today and appeals as best of the remainder.

Bear's Estate (Charles Town R2, 00:30 GMT) has a decent chance on these terms and is up to winning this. A good third last time, the class relief will help. Mio Graceland is likely to be on the premises, while Orangeburg is another who requires consideration.

Snowball (Delta Downs R6, 01:20 GMT) has been running creditably in better races than this and looks the pick at the weights. She's back in allowance company here and a good pace should suit at the distance. Drop Dead Sexy can be relied upon to run her race and is likely to be in the mix as well. Lady Hopper can't be ignored either.