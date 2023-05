Major Pryce (Gulfstream Park R1, 17:50 BST) is enticing on several fronts, notably the slight cutback in class, and should give it a good go to land a second career success. Upstreet clocked a good time on latest start and can come out best of the rest on first start for new barn. Stuck In Malibu can have her last run forgiven and is worth a second look.

Impulsiveness (Hawthorne R3, 21:24 BST) was runner-up over course and distance last time returned to dirt and looks to have been found a good opportunity here. Option finished immediately behind the selection then and is taken for the forecast.

Smoke And Heat (Belmont Park R5, 22:13 BST) gets class relief back on the dirt and seems likely to take the beating. Uncle Water Flow can emerge second best on debut for a barn who have started this meet in good form. Loose Goose is another worth looking at dropping into claiming company.