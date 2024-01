Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Party Shaker gets class relief and and should make a bold show in this maiden claimer. Jazzin is weighted to go well and appeals most of the rest at a bigger price. Crown Jak has previously done enough to command respect at this level.

A True Target showed promise when third on debut and can earn his diploma at the second attempt here. Bolie looks the barn first string but may have to settle for a minor role to the selection once again. Jack The Whistle can follow the first two home.

Proverb may be in his advancing years but has to be of serious interest given his strike-rate at this venue and he looks to have good prospects. Like A Saltshaker goes really well for today's rider and appeals most of the rest getting class relief. Concrete Glory commands a closer look as well.