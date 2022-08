Miss Dillingham (Delaware Park R6, 20:00 BST) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. She's won four times this season and regularly records faster speedfigures than these. Mavilus should find the return to this trip a good move and is taken for the forecast.

Executive Effect (Woodbine R3, 22:52 BST) made a promising debut and looks to have decent prospects as she drops in class. A keeping-on third after racing wide over 5f on the synthetic here last month, the extra distance should suit her well and she can strike at the second attempt. Shazeen could go well at a big price, whilst Nicole's Song also requires scrutiny.

Star Scholar (Woodbine R4, 23:22 BST) now has blinkers on dropping back from a route to a sprint and looks to have good claims. Never out of the frame on the turf, his two neck defeats in June make him very competitive. Under Surveillance drops in class and will get plenty of help from the saddle here and is our second choice. Fifty Three can make the first three as well.