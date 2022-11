#6 Lets Run Two - Woodbine, R1 (21:50)

Lets Run Two gets class relief and looks to have good prospects at the weights. Load Abroad has an absence to overcome but has been working well recently and can't be discounted for her barn. Carla's Honor also commands scrutiny.

#1 Indefensible Town - Delta Downs, R3 (23:51)

Indefensible Town will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to aim at. He's hit the board on both starts and drops into maiden claiming class here. Lifeasweknowit faces a much easier task here than last time and ought to go close as well. City Boy Eastwood can't be ruled out of it either.

#5 Final Quest - Delta Downs, R4 (00:19)

Final Quest has done little wrong in his two starts and is well up to winning this. Won Day is from a stable in flying form right now and is likely to be in the mix as well after her course and distance success last month. Sunshine Star is another who demands a closer look.