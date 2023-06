#3 Tiz Herself - Delaware Park, R5 (19:30)

Tiz Herself is in fine form at present and will take plenty of beating in her attempt to land the 5-timer. Cartwheel arrives on the back of a win and appeals as best of the rest. Bonita Lassie can't be discounted on the pick of her efforts.

#4 Union Dolly - Belmont Park, R2 (20:36)

Union Dolly will be hard to beat on these terms and holds most appeal. Beaten just a nose in a similar contest last time, the extra distance could help this prominent racer. Rheaume is of interest on barn debut and is likely to be on the premises, too.

#8 One Headlight - Belmont Park, R9 (00:15)

One Headlight has finished second on both his starts but can strike at the third time of asking here. Ferris Muler looked a different model switched to turf last time and can back up that improvement. Stow On The Wold has form that entitles him to consideration as well.