Three best bets in the US from Timeform

Buff Hello may have joined a new barn but has won his last two starts and seems the one they have to beat. One Whirlwind Ride is a danger if returning to the pick of his efforts and can chase the selection home. Amity Road arrives in good form though may have to settle for minor money again.

Dulce Kiara is aiming for the hat-trick and makes most appeal in this allowance contest. Shinelikeadiamond has gone very well under this rider before and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Tam Char shouldn't be discarded either having won a similar contest last time.

Shea D World is a perfect two from two on the dirt and looks sure to take all the beating in this juvenile stakes race. Book'em Danno had daylight back to the second on debut and rates a serious threat. Beachfront Breeze has made a promising start to her career and can see out the 1-2-3.