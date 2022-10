#4 Tiz Enough - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:52)

Tiz Enough will be hard to beat on these terms and holds better claims than most. She's been placed on her last three starts, recording a good speedfigure last time, and can finally record a second success. Soul of An Angel recorded a bullet workout last week and is likely to be on the premises too. Wicca Wisdom commands a second look as well.

#3 Film - Woodbine, R1 (18:20)

Film stretches out in distance and is taken to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Already placed twice over sprint trips, she should see out this longer trip on breeding. Mischief Lily faces a much easier task here than last time and should also give a good account. Ruby's Reign ran behind the selection on debut and can be in the mix.

#2 War Like Goddess - Belmont at the Big A, R8 (21:20)

War Like Goddess takes on the boys and can make the most of her weight allowance in this Grade 1. She's had a light campaign this year, winning her first two starts before not being seen to best effect in a slowly run race when beaten by a neck last time. Gufo comes here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest, whilst Rockemperor also requires consideration.