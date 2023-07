#2 Ellie Victorina - Laurel Park, R2 (17:57)

Ellie Victorina comes here in good form and the merit of her last effort was underpinned by the clock. She looks the one to aim at. Fashionatta hasn't worn the blinkers since earning her diploma but they are back on and she should give a good account, too. Icestorming can chase the first two home.

#1 Dart - Monmouth Park, R2 (18:07)

Dart has a fair record at this level and sets a good standard on barn debut. Super Rocker gets class relief and can go well for a barn in good form. Z's So Good is likely to be in the mix as well for new barn.

#1 Mission Of Joy - Belmont Park, R8 (21:43)

Mission Of Joy has won four of her six starts and looks ready to add this Grade 1 for her barn who have a good record with their turf runners. Prerequisite went wire-to-wire in a Grade 2 on just her third start last time and is our second pick. Be Your Best chased home Prerequisite last time and may have to settle for another minor role.