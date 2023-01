#4 Winter Pool - Aqueduct, R1 (16:50)

Winter Pool won on debut for Linda Rice last time and is of interest again with class relief. He's been claimed numerous times lately, but he can make it two from two for this barn. Forever Wicked was behind the selection last time but can't be discounted on his success two starts back, while Goldini is another to consider.

#4 Bustino Santino - Aqueduct, R2 (17:20)

Bustino Santino was highly tried after finishing third on debut and this return to maiden company should yield dividends. He wasn't far off the pace in a valuable stakes contest here last month before his effort flattened out on a muddy track. This looks easier. Please Be Nice has a leading jockey/trainer combination and is one to note on debut. Disarmed looks one for minor money.

#5 Spelterini - Aqueduct, R6 (19:16)

Spelterini returns to the dirt and seems the one they have to beat in this maiden special weight. Machiavellique won't lack for any assistance from the saddle and can be in the mix on debut. Senior Prank represents the powerful Chad Brown barn and demands respect as well.