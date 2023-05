#2 Speak Of The Devil - Churchill Downs, R5 (17:36)

An interesting Grade 2 and a case can be made for several on the pick of their efforts. However, the day may belong to Speak Of The Devil who has only been seen twice since winning this very race last year. Her recent comeback run should have put her spot on for this. Fluffy Socks has racked up a string of second places since last winning and may have to settle for another. Spendarella is a major danger to all if picking up where she left off last year.

#7 Hong Kong Harry - Churchill Downs, R11 (22:27)

Hong Kong Harry ships across from the West Coast and can land a first top-level success. There should be a strong pace which will also play to his strengths. Santin is entitled to be bang there if back to his best and with more luck at the start. Spooky Channel is in a good vein of form and can't be ruled out either.