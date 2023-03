#2 White Abarrio - Gulfstream Park, R7 (18:59)

Twelve months ago, White Abarrio was being prepared for a successful tilt at the Grade 1 Florida Derby. Today he drops into an optional claimer and it would be a surprise if he doesn't get his head in front. Weyburn has an absence to overcome but has won at graded level before and is the pick of the remainder.

#2 Omati - Tampa Bay Downs, R8 (20:42)

Omati took advantage of the drop in class to lead from gate to post last time and can follow up again. Tapsolute is attempting the hat-trick and looks best to chase home the selection. Seventy Seventycat can follow the first two home.

#1 Synthesis - Santa Anita, R10 (00:30)

Synthesis has only looked out of class in graded events recently, so another good run is anticipated in this starter allowance. He also has a fine record over course and distance, further emphasising his claims. Manitowish has paid his way at this venue before and seems sure to go well, while Next Revolt also requires a closer look.