Speak Unity (Laurel Park R2, 17:55 GMT) gets class relief and looks the clear pick at the weights in this claimer. He looks sure to make a bold bid from the inside gate for his shrewd barn. Dolice Vita has won twice from last three starts and appeals as best of the rest. Lord Mio demands respect as well.

Baby Billy (Gulfstream Park R5, 19:10 GMT) has never been out of the places in three starts and has an excellent chance to earn his diploma. Jungfrau posted a good time last time out stretching out in distance and could well emerge as best of the remainder. Expect More commands a closer look as well.

Red Queen (Laurel Park R5, 19:21 GMT) will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a very tall standard. She gets class relief in what isn't the deepest of races, even for the grade. Pliantlea represents a yard in tremendous order at present and can fill the runner-up spot again.